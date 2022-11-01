CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County say a woman hit another woman with a pair of hedge clippers Tuesday.

Samantha Kelley faces several charges, including aggravated assault and terroristic threats.

The incident began after a 22-year-old woman discovered Tuesday morning that her home had been broken into in Caernarvon Township, according to a news release from township police.

Police say she left her home and called her father, who lives nearby. As the woman was standing outside the home Kelley came and started a confrontation, according to police.

The woman tried to get into her car but was ripped out by Kelley, township police said.

Kelley then used a pair of hedge clippers to beat the victim about the head, according to police. Kelley hit the father several times when he showed up and confronted her, police said.

Police say Kelley then jumped into the woman's car and locked herself inside.

Caernarvon Twp. Police arrived and removed Kelley from the vehicle and took her into custody after a brief struggle. Kelley was remanded to the custody of the Berks County Jail.