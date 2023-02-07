EXETER TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County say a woman assaulted a school bus driver Tuesday.

Roxanne Rivera got into a verbal confrontation with the Exeter Township School District bus driver around 8:30 a.m. at the 1300 block of Fox Run, according to a news release from township police.

Police say she illegally boarded the bus and then assaulted the driver.

After the assault, Rivera proceeded down the bus aisle and left through the rear emergency exit, according to police.

There were children on the bus at the time of the assault, but none of them were injured, police said.

Rivera faces several charges, including aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.