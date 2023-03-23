EXETER TWP., Pa. - An Exeter Township woman has been charged after police say they found drugs at her home.

Lisa Rockoff is charged with possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, a felony, as well as possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors, according to a news release from the Exeter Township Police Department.

After receiving several complaints of suspected drug activity at the 1000 block of Fox Run, township police, with the assistance of the Berks County Detectives Drug Task Force, initiated an investigation into the property and the homeowner, Rockoff.

Authorities executed a search warrant Thursday. Police say a quantity of methamphetamine and pressed pills containing fentanyl were recovered. Following the search, Rockoff was charged.

Two other people were were inside the residence and were found to have active arrest warrants, according to police. They were found to be in possession of methamphetamine and also face drug charges, police said.

The two males and Rockoff were transported to the Berks County Central Processing Center, where they are awaiting arraignment.