READING, Pa. – During its Monday night meeting, Reading City Council voted to table resolutions that would have ratified two-year contracts for department supervisors and for the police.
The recommended contracts call for 4% wage increases for the supervisors in both 2021 and 2022 and a 4.5% wage increase for the police during the same time period.
The contracts were tabled at the request of Councilwoman Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz, who said she wanted more time to carefully read through the documents.
During public comment, council heard criticism over the police contract from city resident Becky Ellis, who is also a member of the Reading school board.
"I am in opposition to an increase in pay for Reading police as policing has its roots in racism," Ellis said. "This is evident nationwide. A vote (to approve wage increases) is for the continued suppression of our residents."
Ellis then suggested that instead of approving the increase, council should begin to decrease the amount paid to the police and direct the funds to social services.