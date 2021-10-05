HAMBURG, Pa. - With the Appalachian Trail recently popping up in the news as it relates to the national manhunt for Brian Laundrie, Hamburg Borough Police say they're always prepared to look for someone on the trail since part of it runs through their backyard.
"It's always in the back of your mind — that these kind of things could possibly happen, and we do prepare for things like this," explained Hamburg Police Chief Anthony Kuklinski. "Not necessarily like a national manhunt but we do take precautionary measures, looking for lost hunters."
The trail is included in 3,500 acres of Berks County property that the borough patrols, including a key infrastructure element in the water reservoir.
"The Appalachian Trail bisects our property and it's a trail that's regularly used," Kuklinski explained. "Always busy, weekend we get day hikers weekly that are starting up in Maine and going to Georgia this time of year."
Even during the pandemic, the trail remains a popular pursuit for hikers from around the country and the world.
"The Pinnacle and Pulpit Rock are two big, well-known areas for through hikers, so we are seeing a lot of activity on the trail," said Hamburg Mayor George Holmes.
Making your way through even a portion of the trail itself is a pursuit best suited for experienced hikers, as it poses many challenges.
"The terrain is very rough in some areas," Kuklinski explained. "There are wildlife concerns. Specifically, there are copperhead snakes, poisonous snakes. There's cliffs."
It's something many law enforcement agencies have to think about, with the trail running many coverage areas across its 2,000-plus stretch.
"We patrol the trail regularly," Kuklinski said. "We have an off-road UTV (utility task vehicle), what is commonly known as a side-by-side. We patrol our reservoir because its our main infrastructure, our water supply to the area and the region."