BERKS COUNTY, Pa. – A leaked document is sending shockwaves through the political and legal landscape of the country, as one attorney from Berks-based Cornerstone Law Firm shares his thoughts.
"I think it's probably too early to try to draw too many comparisons to a leaked draft opinion because we don't know how it's going to change," Cornerstone Law Firm Attorney Joel Ready said about the draft opinion of Roe v. Wade.
Ready says Justice Samuel Alito's opinion seemed to decimate every possible ground for Roe v. Wade that currently exists, as the landmark decision also prevented states from passing abortion laws. States like Oklahoma are already taking action, passing an abortion ban after six weeks of pregnancy.
"One of the things that we've been sort of deprived of over the past 50 years is the laboratory of democracy," Ready said. "We don't know how various state laws will be interpreted, what sort of benefits and detriments that will be from those state laws."
Ready says it could already start to impact current cases across the country.
"There are litigants with cases right now being heard, and the outcome of those cases may depend on what happens here," he said.
What about the person or persons who leaked the document?
"This could lead to all sorts of consequences if the person's caught, including disbarment," Ready said. "This is somebody who's probably going to be a future attorney."
With the primary election in Berks looming and the general election in November, one local political analyst says this hot issue will bring more people out to the polls.
"I want to be clear: This could trickle down to the township supervisor level," said political analyst Tim Blessing. "This is going to ripple through every layer of political society."