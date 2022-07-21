President Biden scrapped stops in the Wilkes-Barre and Philadelphia areas as he deals with what the White House says are "very mild symptoms of COVID-19.
Officials say Biden plans to isolate and continue carrying out his duties. Presidential historian Tim Blessing says this COVID-19 diagnosis for the President is a lot different than the last, as it's all in the timing.
"If you're going to be diagnosed with COVID, it's better now to be diagnosed with COVID," says Tim Blessing, Political Analyst.
The world has changed in many ways in such a short amount of time, including the way we handle the virus that once crippled us as a Country, with vaccines and boosters readily available.
The White House says President Biden is experiencing "mild symptoms" and will isolate at the White House while continuing to carry out his duties by telephone and zoom.
"First off, he's had four shots by this time, you've got a number of treatments which are not related to having being vaccinated," continued Blessing.
This is the first time President Biden has been diagnosed with COVID. Vice President Harris was previously diagnosed but experienced no symptoms. Blessing said it would be of greater concern if President Biden were to fall seriously ill.
Regardless, Blessing says it's different than his predecessor's diagnosis. "Trump was treated with Monoclonal antibodies, one of the first to be treated with it and you didn't really have a vaccine. So, Mr. Trump had to ride it out."
Blessing does not see this diagnosis having a major impact on a re-election bid by the President.
"If this is, I hate to say, if this a normal dose of COVID, he's going to have a bad cold for a while and he'll be better again," he continued.