Sally Beauty Supply building collapse
Jace Codi, 69 News

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Firefighters were called to a building collapse on Monday that is impacting the structure of multiple store fronts. 

Fire officials on scene say water collecting inside the facade of the retail locations caused the collapse in the 3000 block of N. 5th Street Highway. 

A large portion of the damage appears to be impacting the Sally Beauty Supply and a location that is currently for lease. 

Firefighters spent a portion of the afternoon checking the adjacent stores for structural damage.

