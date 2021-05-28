READING, Pa. | The pre-Memorial Day Weekend air isn't as warm as some might expect, but while the mercury takes a quick dip, there will be hotter days to take a dip at a local pool.
For many, heading to the pool is a summertime tradition that some, perhaps, used to take for granted. That is, until 2020 showed up. Summer 2021 could be the summer of redemption.
In the hours before the weekend, final preparations were being made. The Kutztown Borough Municipal Pool is set to open this weekend, as is the Fleetwood Community Pool, which actually sold out of memberships for the 2021 season.
In Reading, while city officials say the Schlegel Park Pool will re-open during the 2021 season, its opening day is still uncertain due to ongoing repairs.
In West Reading, the borough's parks and rec department is seeing increased pool memberships from its last full season in 2019.
"The borough and the residents are extremely happy that we're opening the pool this year being that last year we couldn't do anything," said Helen Moyer of the Borough Parks and Recreation Department. "I think everyone is trying to just get outdoors, be outdoors and just do things and not be cooped up in the house."