Air quality concerns struck out baseball at FirstEnergy Stadium on Wednesday, postponing the game. It is all from smoke from wildfires in Canada moving through our area. The R-Phils will play a double-header on Saturday as a result of Wednesday's game being postponed.

"It's really bad," said Frank Christian of Schuylkill Haven.

Christian said he has seen smoke moving through the area before, but nothing this bad. He drove down to the ballpark from Schuylkill Haven only to find out the game was not being played.

"We didn't know at home. We came down and said, well we'll come down and see," said Christian.

"I was going to go to the game and then just found out a little bit ago that unfortunately the game was cancelled," said Alex Lascala of Allentown.

Lascala drove out from Allentown to see the R-Phils. Despite not catching a game, he made the most out of his trip trying to get some autographs from players and coaches as they left the ballpark.

"This is absolutely incredible. I mean look at the sun up there. It almost looks like a grapefruit," said Lascala.

Many other people heard the news about the game at the box office windows. Over by the Reading Public Museum some people were out on walks. Teresa Ruiz was one of them.

"I smelled something funny yesterday, but I didn't know a lot about what was going on," said Ruiz.

Ruiz said she noticed a stronger smell of smoke.

"It was kind of a little bit scary, but here we are," said Ruiz.

Wilson also postponed a lacrosse game on Wednesday. In Montgomery County, homeless-outreach workers have been offering people outside the option of staying at a hotel or shelter.