KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The pandemic forced the Kutztown Folk Festival to go virtual for the second straight summer. Now organizers are bringing a little bit of the festival to downtown Kutztown.

The festival organization is hosting the Fall Fest on Main, featuring smaller, in-person events.

It includes a pop-up quilt barn, which is keeping one of the festival's most popular attractions going.

Organizers say the pop-up barn is creating a new venue for the festival's 125 quilters to sell their work. That's in addition to online sales the festival has been doing during the pandemic.

Fall Fest on Main runs until October 25th.

The Kutztown Folk Festival is set to return next July.

