LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. - Bear Creek Resort in Longswamp Township is once again offering folks the chance to hit the slopes without their skis.

The inflatable slip-n-slide tubing course called Slide the Slopes is back this summer.

Folks can hit the course to cool off Thursdays through Sundays. There are two, four-hour sessions each day from 12-4 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.

Tickets cost $45 for adults and $38 for kids 12 and under.

Organizers say the attraction is back by popular demand and runs through Sunday, August 14. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you