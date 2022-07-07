LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. - Bear Creek Resort in Longswamp Township is once again offering folks the chance to hit the slopes without their skis.
The inflatable slip-n-slide tubing course called Slide the Slopes is back this summer.
Folks can hit the course to cool off Thursdays through Sundays. There are two, four-hour sessions each day from 12-4 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.
Tickets cost $45 for adults and $38 for kids 12 and under.
Organizers say the attraction is back by popular demand and runs through Sunday, August 14.