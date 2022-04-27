Santander Arena

READING, Pa. - A popular K-pop girl group is coming to Reading this summer.

Dreamcatcher will be appearing at the Santander Arena on July 1 as part of its 2022 Dreamcatcher World Tour, Apocalypse: Save Us.

The six-member girl group's style ranges from soft ballads to dynamic tracks with powerful vocals.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale at 11 a.m. this Friday.

