SPRING TWP., Pa. - There's no other way to slice it: if it's a winning recipe, why change it?
"Berks County people, they don't like change," said Corrine Dutt, a manager and third-generation member of May's Sandwich Shop. "They like what they like."
The shop, a West Lawn staple, is celebrating its 75th anniversary this month. Grown from its humble beginnings in 1947, the shop with the blue awning has sat on the corner of Penn and Cecil avenues in Spring Township since 1987.
"It actually started in a shed as kind of a corner convenience store," said Joe Mays, also a manager and third-generation member.
Now, they're cranking out thousands of sandwiches a week.
"I think you need to be personal with the people," said Bill Mays, owner and second-generation member. "You become friends with them because we see some people all the time."
Resilience is part of their recipe; the shop adapted after the pandemic took a bite out of their business.
"We decided to start online ordering and curbside pickup," said Dutt, "which really helped a lot of people during the pandemic."
But one of the shop's most important ingredients is community.
"We contribute a lot to the community as far as Wilson High School," said Bill Mays. "We try to help all the groups out."
"It's been a lot of fun," said Joe Mays. "We have a great community that supports us, and we like to give that back in any way we can."
A celebration will culminate on Saturday Feb. 19, with giveaways and special prices to celebrate the customers who've helped them stay on the cutting edge.
"We've been built on tradition and we're going to stick to the formula that's worked for so many years," said Joe Mays. "Hopefully the next 75 are as fruitful as the first 75."