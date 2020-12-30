READING, Pa. - For many in Berks County, New Year's Day wouldn't be complete without the traditional feast of pork and sauerkraut.
While the meal can easily be prepared at home, some prefer to let others do the cooking, but as with most everything else this year, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about changes you should be aware of.
Some groups that rely on the dinner as an annual fundraiser, including St. John's Lutheran Church in Hamburg, Nativity BVM in Reading, and West Lawn United Methodist Church in Spring Township, have canceled their plans altogether.
Others are offering a takeout-only option.
The Ruscombmanor Fire Company at 3721 Pricetown Road will be serving up its feast for takeout from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday. The cost is $11 for adults.
St. Paul's United Church of Christ at 301 West Penn Avenue in Robesonia will be offering takeout dinners from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday. The cost is $12 per dinner.
Also, the Wyomissing Restaurant and Bakery at 1245 Penn Avenue will be selling takeout meals from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m. The cost is $10 for a quart of pork and sauerkraut.