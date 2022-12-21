PORT CLINTON, Pa. - The open flag is back out front at the Port Clinton Hotel just days after being hit by a tractor trailer. The crash happened around 4 a.m. Saturday.

The owner said it took out the front porch and the sign. He tells us there was glass and debris in the bar section of the building, which dates back to the 1800s.

We are told the driver sustained a minor injury and nobody was inside the restaurant at the time.

The restaurant is back open for what the owner said is one of their busiest times of the year.

"It feels great to be open. We were worried that maybe we had some structure damage and the reason we were closed those two days is we wanted to make sure the building was secured before we allowed customers to come back in again," said Randy Hoffman, Port Clinton Hotel owner.

The fire chief said the driver said they hit a pothole and lost control, but the chief says a pothole has not been located.

The State Police are investigating.

We will have more on the Port Clinton Hotel's reopening efforts coming up on the Berks Edition of 69 News at 10:30 p.m.