READING, Pa. – There’s a new COVID-19 statistic that county officials are concerned about: It involves people who test positive for the virus on their first test.
Berks County officials say that number is more than 10% in the last two days.
“We don’t want to get fooled into believing that there’s no cause for concern because our first test positivity is trending pretty high,” said Brian Gottschall, director of the Berks County Department of Emergency Services.
The local medical community is also pointing to rising case numbers in the age 18-to-30 demographic, as schools like Kutztown University continue to see a rise in cases.
Doctors aren’t sure a borough ordinance to prevent gatherings along with the state order to stop alcohol sales after 10 p.m. will be enough to stop the rise.
“I think that only partially addresses the problem, so by making a curfew at a certain hour people can just go to parties that are not at those establishments,” said Dr. Debra Powell, chief of infectious diseases with Reading Hospital Tower Health.
Consistent social distancing, masking and hand washing are still considered the most effective ways to stop the spread of the coronavirus, and doctors are re-enforcing them ahead of an uncertain fall.
“What you don't want to have is a flu outbreak added to a COVID outbreak,” Powell said. “That would overwhelm our health care system.”
Powell said that an all-in-one test both for flu strains and COVID-19 is expected in October. But right now, at least, testing is in a good place, she said.
“We have adequate testing right now at our county for testing in patients that we need to know right away if they're sick or not within a very short period of time,” Powell said.