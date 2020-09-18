BERN TWP., Pa. - A positive case of COVID-19 has forced a change of plans for one of the Berks Career and Technology Center's two campuses.
The school announced on its website Friday that a student at its west campus in Bern Township has tested positive for the coronavirus.
As a result, the school said the campus will be closed for in-person instruction next week, with plans to reopen on Monday, Sept. 28.
During the closure, the BCTC said its students will participate in virtual learning during their regular sessions and on their regularly assigned days.
The east campus in Oley Township will remain open for in-person learning.