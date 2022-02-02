By most measurements, Novartis, which has facilities in King of Prussia and Reading, had a successful year and a successful fourth quarter in 2021. Sales were up, net income was up, earnings per share (EPS) were up. As a nice addition to liquidity, in December 2021, Novartis received a cool $20.7 billion for the sale of 53.3 million Roche bearer shares.
However, Wall Street expected higher earnings and Novartis stock dropped 3.5% by Noon.
There was more negative news from the company. As reported in Investor’s Business Daily, Novartis stopped development of a promising early-stage eczema drug. Novartis said it discontinued the program due to an "unfavorable benefit/risk profile." The company was aiming for the large mild-to-moderate eczema market.
Novartis previously touted the drug as a pan-JAK inhibitor. The company hoped it would treat a long list of diseases tied to janus kinases, a key component in inflammatory conditions. Novartis was first testing it in eczema where it would have rivaled Incyte Opzelura, another JAK inhibitor.
To a giant pharma company like Novarti, with dozens of drugs on the market or in development, today is just another day at the office.
CEO’s View
Commenting on 2021 results, Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis, in a statement said: “Novartis delivered another year of solid operational performance with mid-single digit top-line growth, margin expansion, and strong free cash flow. Our in-market growth drivers continue to perform well across geographies, supporting our confidence in our mid and long-term growth outlook.”
Novartis is a focused medicines company, Narasimhan noted in a strategy update. During 2021, he said, Novartis continued to build depth in five core therapeutic areas (Cardio-Renal, Immunology, Neuroscience, Oncology and Hematology), strength in technology platforms (Targeted Protein Degradation, Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy, Radioligand Therapy, and xRNA), and have a balanced geographic footprint.
Sales growth in the near-term is driven by multi-billion-dollar sales from: Cosentyx, for the treatment of psoriasis, ankylosing spondylitis and psoriatic arthritis; Entresto, for use in heart failure; Kesimpta, for multiple sclerosis; Zolgensma, for spinal muscular atrophy; Kisqali, for breast cancer and Leqvio, for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.
Narasimhan pointed out that to fuel further growth through 2030 and beyond, Novartis has over 20 new assets with at least $1 billion sales potential, that could be approved by 2026. Also, he said, the strategic review of Sandoz is progressing, and the company expects to provide an update, at the latest, by the end of 2022. The review will explore all options--ranging from retaining the business to separation--in order to determine how to best maximize value for shareholders.
Financials
Fourth quarter net sales were $13.2 billion driven by volume growth of 11%. Volume growth was partly offset by price erosion of 3% and the negative impact from generic competition of 2 %. Full year net sales were $ 51.6 billion.
Operating income in the fourth quarter was $2.6 billion as higher sales were more than offset by higher Marketing &Sales and R&D investments and lower gains from divestments, financial assets, and contingent considerations. Full year operating income was $11.7 billion.
Fourth quarter net income was $16.3 billion, benefiting from the Roche divestment gain of $14.6 billion. Net income for the full year 2021 was $24.0 billion.
EPS was $7.29 in the fourth quarter and $10.71 for the year.
Innovative Medicines net sales in the quarter were $10.7 billion with volume contributing 11% to growth. Generic competition had a negative impact of 3%. Pricing had a negative impact of 1%. Innovative Medicines net sales for the year were $42.0 billion, with volume contributing 9% to growth. The company says pricing had a negligible impact on sales growth.
Pharmaceuticals sales grew 9%, driven by strong growth from Entresto, Cosentyx, Kesimpta and Zolgensma. For the year, Pharmaceuticals Business Unit grew 7% driven by the same products.
Fourth quarter Oncology Business Unit sales grew 3% and full year sales grew 4% with strong performance from Kisqali, Tafinlar + Mekinist, Promacta/Revolade and Jakavi.
Sandoz net sales in the quarter were $2.5 billion with volume contributing 11% to growth. Pricing had a negative impact of 9%. For the full year Sandoz net sales were $9.6 billion. Sales in Europe grew 4% in the fourth quarter but declined 2% for the year, while sales in the US declined -8% in the quarter and 15% for the year.
Global sales of Biopharmaceuticals grew to $555 million across all regions in the fourth quarter. For the full year 2021, global sales of Biopharmaceuticals grew to $2.1 billion, driven by continued growth outside the US and Ziextenzo (pegfilgrastim) in the US.
New Approvals
Leqvio (inclisiran) was approved in the US as the first and only small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapy for LDL-C (Low Density Lipoprotein Cholesterol) reduction. Novartis says Leqvio provides effective and sustained LDL-C reduction of up to 52% vs placebo.
Cosentyx was approved in the US for ERA and JPsA (forms of juvenile idiopathic arthritis). Cosentyx is now the first biologic indicated for ERA, and the only biologic treatment approved for both ERA and PsA in pediatric patients in the US.
Scemblix (asciminib) was approved in the US for the treatment of CML (Chronic Myeloid Leukemia) in adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-positive CML in chronic phase (Ph+ CML-CP), previously treated with two or more tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs); and adult patients with Ph+ CMLCP with the T315I mutation.
Novartis NYSE: NVS) products reach nearly 1 billion people globally. About 125,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at Novartis around the world.