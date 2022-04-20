BERN TWP., Pa. — Imagine what the return of commercial air travel could do to give Berks County tourism a lift.
"We have a lot of retirees down there," said Crystal Seitz from Visit Pennsylvania's Americana Region, "So, I'm sure we'll be getting more travel coming up this way from there."
Zackary Tempesco, the Reading Regional Airport manager, told the airport's authority during its monthly meeting on Tuesday, that an airline has submitted an initial proposal to provide two weekly nonstop flights between Reading and Orlando, with the option of expanding service to meet demand.
Seitz said if commercial flights were to return to Berks, it could increase the amount of people visiting from Florida.
"Who says that can't happen with people who live in Florida hearing about the things we have from snowbirds we have down there, and wanting to come here and visit and see the Pagoda, or World War II Days or Oktoberfest?" said Seitz.
Christian Crespo, Reading's communications coordinator, said the city is excited about the possibility, but it's not surprised.
"We definitely hope this will come into fruition," said Crespo. "I'm pretty sure the community of Reading will appreciate it, will benefit from it, and will want to enjoy any commercial flights from Reading."
Tempesco declined to identify the airline that submitted the proposal, saying it's too early in the process.