POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A church in Pottstown is celebrating a historic milestone.

Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ turned 275 Sunday.

The church was formed by settlers from Germany in the early 1700s.

The minister says the congregation has come a long way since the church was first built.

Even at this momentous time, he's encouraging members to look toward the future.

"The dreams that were dreamed 275 years ago are made real by the people that were here to celebrate today. And so I'm hoping that they will begin to dream about what they want; what they long for for future generations," said Bill Worley, PA South East Conference Minister.

The original church lot was a gift from Pottstown founder, John Potts in 1769.

The congregation joined the United Church of Christ in 1957.