POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Former Major League Baseball pitcher Bobby Shantz threw out the first pitch on the field named after him at Pottstown High School on a day known as "Bobby Shantz Day."

"I think it's wonderful that somebody wants me back," said Bobby Shantz.

The former big leaguer played in 16 seasons and was a part of teams like the Philadelphia Athletics, Yankees and the Phillies.

He has quite the resume too, consisting of All Star appearances, Gold Glove Awards and a World Series Championship.

He met with players ahead of Pottstown's game, signing autographs and taking photos.

"I always like to come back to Pottstown, it's a great town," said Shantz.

A number of people came out to meet him, like Thomas Troutman, who said he remembers seeing Shantz play with the A's against the Red Sox.

"Ted Williams was on the other team and we were all in this mob, I was almost off my feet with people trying to get in to buy a ticket," said Troutman.

Troutman said that did not stop him from getting inside.

"He pitched and he had a tremendous curveball," said Troutman.

Pottstown School District Director of Community Relations John Armato said Shantz is someone others can look up to.

"For the players today, to meet somebody that is part of history, not only part of our school history, but part of baseball history and for kids that are in the realm of baseball, this is a great opportunity for them," said Armato.