BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner on Tuesday identified the man who died after a shooting in Reading over the weekend.

Jefferson Etienne, 38, of Pottstown, was one of two people who were reportedly wounded by gunfire in the 400 block of South 16th Street early Saturday morning.

Etienne later died at Reading Hospital, according to the coroner, who is still awaiting the results of toxicology tests before ruling on his cause of death. Preliminary findings from the autopsy, however, are consistent with gunshot wounds, officials said.

The other victim, a 24-year-old man, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the police.

RPD investigators said they should be able to provide more information about the shooting on Wednesday.