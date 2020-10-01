For a decades long member of the Pottstown School District sports community, an unexpected "straw vote" from the Pottstown School Board, 6-3 in favor of sports returning is the latest news in unprecedented year.
"How it has completely turned education, co-curricular activities, social behaviors, political atmosphere, turned everything upside down,” Pottstown School District spokesman John Armato said.
Upside down - and in reverse - as the school board "unofficially" switched its original decision to stay on the sidelines for the fall. District spokesman, former A-D, and current coach John Armato says protests like this on at High and North Hanover in Pottstown, played a role in the reversal.
"I want to congratulate all of those parents, all of those students, sponsors coaches, who expressed their opinion and did it in the appropriate way that allowed the focus to be on the issue and not how the issue was delivered," he said.
Now, with the fall sports calendar already turning for all but one other school in Montgomery County, the board has delivered a tall order to the administrative arms of the district's athletic department, as there will be three weeks of practice before official competition.
"I will say our director of co-curricular activities has a mountain to climb to some degree in getting the schedules for not just one activity but all of our fall activities," he said.
Ultimately, school reps say it was a revisiting of Covid-related elements from weeks ago.
"The change in positivity rate within Montgomery County, presently its at the lowest rate it's been," he said.
The decision will not be voted on officially until Oct. 15.