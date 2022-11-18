READING, Pa. - The Reading Police responded to a motor vehicle crash at 10 p.m. Thursday, November 18, 2022.

Inside the vehicle they found victim David Anderson, 37, from Pottsville, with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the Reading Hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police believe there was an altercation between the victim and an unknown individual prior to the accident.

There is no suspect information at this time and it is believed there is no risk to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information relative to this incident is asked to call Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116 or contact Crime Alert Berks at 877-373-9913.