READING, Pa. — A new flag is flying high above the Pagoda atop Mount Penn in Reading.
Mayor Eddie Moran joined veterans groups in raising the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action flag on the pole adjacent to the city landmark.
Several guests took part in the ceremony, including Jason Mattise-Nauman, the deputy director of the Berks County Veterans Affairs office.
The flag was formally adopted by the National League of POW/MIA Families in 1972.
Other than the U.S. flag, it is the only flag ever to fly over the White House. President Donald Trump signed the National POW/MIA Flag Act into law on Nov. 7, 2019. It requires the POW/MIA flag to be flown on certain federal properties, including the White House and U.S. Capitol building, on all days the U.S. flag is flown.
Previously, the flag was flown only on Armed Forces Day, Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, National POW/MIA Recognition Day, and Veterans Day.