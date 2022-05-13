READING, Pa. – The "Power of the Purse Berks County Fund" announced a new slate of grants Thursday night.

The organization celebrated at the Nature Place in Reading.

It awarded over $55,000 in grants to eight organizations, including Safe Berks, the Opportunity House, and the Literacy Council of Reading-Berks.

The fund pools together donations to create a larger one that works to donate to causes that help end the cycle of poverty for women.

According to its website, the program is focused on "funding programs that help break the cycle of poverty by eliminating or addressing barriers for Berks County girls and/or women who want to enter or re-enter the workforce or seek the education they need to do so."

