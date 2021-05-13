READING, Pa.| Six organizations that help local women and girls have been given a boost, thanks to a local charity.
Power of the Purse, made up of a group of Berks women, has awarded grants they say will help local women and girls with programs that improve confidence, self-respect, educational attainment, and ability to find employment, according to the Berks County Community Foundation.
The Power of the Purse has recently awarded $44,680 in grants through Berks County Community Foundation, and since their group was formed in 2012, it has awarded $330,583 in grants to local organizations.
“Women who wanted to improve the lives of other local women and children started the Power of the Purse in Berks County,” said Chiara Renninger, the group’s founder, in a news release. “The donations of our members are combined, and targeted toward specific programs so that we have a greater local impact."
The more than 50 members of the Power of the Purse reviewed grant applications, met with nonprofits, and voted to determine which programs received grants.
These programs all had the overarching goal of supporting women in the community, the group said. One organization who was gifted nearly $6,000, the Grey Muzzle Manor Sanctuary, is a nonprofit sanctuary for animals who has made it a point to help children as well.
The organization started the new Stable Moments program, to provide mentorship and equine-assisted learning to girls in foster care, and those adopted from foster care.
For more information on the Power of the Purse, including how to join or contribute, go to their website.