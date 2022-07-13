HAMBURG, Pa. - Some people and businesses in Berks County are dealing with power outages. 

According to Met-Ed there are about 3,800 people without power in Berks as of 5 p.m. 229 are listed without power in Hamburg Twp. as of 6 p.m. where fire police are directing traffic at intersections. 

Power outage Berks, Hamburg

At one point Wednesday afternoon, Met-Ed's website indicated more than 5,600 homes and businesses were in the dark in Berks County. Most of the outages are in Hamburg and Greenwich Township.

Hamburg Borough Police posted on Facebook saying a transformer exploded at the Hamburg substation. The post continued to say Met-Ed is currently to resolve the issue.

Met-Ed expects the lights will be back on by 8:00 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stick with 69 News for updates. 

Tags

COMING SOON: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you