UNION TWP., Pa. - Power problems continue for hundreds of homes and businesses in Berks County. Widespread power problems started coming in Friday when strong winds and Arctic air arrived.

The Christmas tree lights are back on inside the Stagg's Union Township home. It comes after they spent most of Christmas weekend in the dark.

"It's amazing, it felt like the best Christmas gift," said Lorraine Stagg. "We essentially had to hunker down upstairs because it was at least a little bit warmer upstairs."

The Stagg's did everything to stay warm, wearing four to five layers at all times. That is on top of blankets, masks and gloves. Eventually Lorraine's husband, Mark, told her to go to her son's house where it was warm.

"It was a perfect storm, it plummeted," said Mark Stagg.

They said multiple neighbors were without power, too. Thomas Deloughtry lives nearby and had power. He invited people into his home to stay warm and gave them Christmas cookies.

"A lot of these people, they just stayed for a while and they were you know calling people to come pick them up," said Deloughtry.

The Stagg's were going to have family over for Christmas, but had to postpone. Then at 7 p.m., the power came back on and Lorraine Stagg eventually came back to her warm home.

"It's wonderful I mean just to have my wife back; it means everything to me," said Mark Stagg.

Now, with food heating up in the kitchen they are having family over for a belated Christmas celebration.

"That's a beautiful thing, it's all about the family, so yeah it's very wonderful," said Stagg.