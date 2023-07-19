BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot climbed to one billion dollars.

69 News caught up with some Powerball players in Berks County who are hoping to win it all.

"Stopped in to get some gas and... a Powerball ticket," said Dean Churchill of Birdsboro.

"I'd like to win the money - everybody would like to," said Noelle McBride of Leesport. "Just a piece of it. Not all of it, just a piece"

One billion dollars. That's how high the Powerball jackpot is.

"I forgot to get one the other day so I wanted to get one today," added McBride.

At Redner's Quick Shoppe in Maidencreek Township, 69 News talked to people like Noelle McBride, to hear what they would do if they win.

"One big thing I'd do is probably build a new community pool over in Schuylkill Valley," said McBride. "My daughter is a swimmer and we need one we can use during the year and summer."

Others, like Dean Churchill, also want to give back.

"I actually had a thought of building some churches," said Churchill. "I started growing my faith with the Lord Jesus. It'd be nice to donate some of it back."

69 News spoke to Robert Cooper of Maryland, who stopped in PA on his way to New York, because he believes it helps his chances.

"I know there's some better chance here than in Maryland," said Cooper. "You all get more winners than we do."

Now the winner of the Powerball will have the option to receive the billion dollars over 29 years in increments, or win a lump sum of 516.8 million dollars before taxes.

So, are they confident they'll be bringing home the dough?

"I feel confident," said Cooper. "You have to at least feel that way."