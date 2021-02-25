READING, Pa. - The woman accused of killing her two children by hanging them from a dog lead in the basement of the family's home in Berks County was the subject of a court hearing Thursday morning.
All parties in the case of Lisa Snyder met virtually to lay out details in a 12-part motion filed by Snyder's lawyer, Dennis Charles.
The judge scheduled another hearing for two parts of the motion, the first regarding Snyder's charge of tampering with evidence. She's accused to destroying or otherwise tampering with a cell phone once in her possession.
The other motion was to have Snyder tried separately for her charges of having sexual intercourse with an animal.
The defense also filed a motion for a change of venue -- meaning the trial would take place in another county -- or a change of venire -- meaning a jury from outside Berks would be selected and bused to Reading to hear the trial.
No hearing date has been scheduled yet for that motion.
Charles said he plans to present an insanity defense for Snyder, who is accused of killing her eight-year-old son and four-year-old daughter by hanging them in the basement of their Albany Township home in September 2019.
Charles stated in November that Snyder has a "chronic history of severe mental disorders." He also said Snyder believed her children were suffering from physical, psychological or emotional harm being caused by others and had a desire to protect them.
Snyder remains in the Berks County Jail without bail. The next hearing in her case is scheduled for April 9.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.