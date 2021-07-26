ALBANY TWP., Pa. - Hawk Mountain Sanctuary President Sean Grace said they have been seeing less northern goshawks in the recent decades.
"There's been a huge decline in the species, and we felt it certainly deserved listing to the endangered species program," said Grace.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is giving preliminary approval to list it as an endangered species.
Grace tells us he believes there are a couple contributors behind the population decline, including the West Nile Virus.
"There could be climate associated changes with the environment, climate change could be a contributing factor," said Grace.
He said he is hoping more dollars will be spent on looking into other potential causes.
According to Grace, declaring the Northern Goshawk as an endangered species could protect them from human activity.
"If we know there's a known nesting territory, there might not be any logging that's allowed in that forest or certainly during the breeding season," said Grace.
In the meantime, he said there is hope after seeing what happened in other cases.
"The bald eagle with some of the data that was gathered by Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, which was listed federally and here in Pennsylvania, in 2014 it was delisted," said Grace.
The measure will be brought back up by the Game Commission in September for a final vote.