MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. – It's all hands on deck at Jim Dietrich Park in Muhlenberg Township. Organizers are setting up tents and stages for this year's RiverFest.
Friday kicks off the weekend-long food and music festival that lines the Schuylkill River.
"This year, we're going to have over 20 acts on two stages — some being acoustics, other being more elaborate than that," said Karen Schreiber, director of parks and recreation for Muhlenberg Township. "We have over 30 food vendors as well, all kinds of food."
Schreiber says 20,000 to 22,000 people are expected over the three days of the festival. She says she expects Saturday to be the busiest, with traffic getting in and out, bumper to bumper.
Schreiber recommends bringing lawn chairs to sit and enjoy the music, which will include: bluegrass, classic rock, jazz and country. She says all the bands at the festival are new this year.
"Riverfest was first formed just to bring the community together, have a place where everyone can come and enjoy the Muhlenberg community, and that's how it is today," she said. "That's why we have free parking, free admission. Just come and enjoy yourself."
The food, music and fun starts Friday at 5 p.m. and ends on Sunday.