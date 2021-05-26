READING, Pa. | After three years as president and chief executive officer for Reading Hospital, and executive VP for Tower Health, William M. Jennings is stepping down, hospital officials state.
Jennings will reportedly return to Connecticut, where Tower Health claims he has accepted a new role with Hartford Healthcare. He will serve as president of Hartford Healthcare’s Fairfield Region, and will also be a system-level senior vice president.
Mr. Jennings will leave Tower Health in early July, Tower Health stated Wednesday.
Tower Health told 69 News it is grateful for Mr. Jennings' leadership, engaging management style, and his dedication to putting patient and community needs first.
These qualities were especially valuable during the COVID-19 pandemic, they noted.
Tower Health says it will announce interim plans for Reading Hospital leadership in the near future.