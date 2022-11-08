READING, Pa. — Seniors in Reading discussed safety with police Monday afternoon.

The Southeast Reading Public Library hosted the first "Pretzels with Police" event.

They discussed several issues, including scams, property protection, and physical security. One official said people should help their grandparents and other older relatives.

"Nobody's really going to run out and voluntarily say often that, "Hey, I got, I got taken for a couple of thousand (dollars)," said Lt. Lance Lillis, community response coordinator with the Reading Police Department. "They kind of try and keep it to themselves. They're afraid it will look like they can't take care of themselves any longer."

Lillis said individuals should be skeptical of any phone call or mail that comes from an unfamiliar source.