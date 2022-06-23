Jeff Waltman funeral services
Tom Rader | 69 News Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

WEST READING, Pa. - Private funeral services are being held Thursday for late Reading City Council President Jeff Waltman. 

The services started at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing being held before hand at Kuhn Funeral Home in West Reading. 

Jeffery Waltman

Waltman served on council since 2000 and began serving the city as a volunteer member of the Financial Improvement Team in 1998.

Council appointed Waltman to serve as president in 2015 and vice president several times over the previous 16 years prior.

In lieu of flowers, family is asking that memorial contributions be made to the Jeffrey S. Waltman, Sr. Legacy Fund.

The foundation says money from the fund will be used to improve recreation space and support recreational programs in the city.

Waltman died at the age of 58.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you