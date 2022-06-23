WEST READING, Pa. - Private funeral services are being held Thursday for late Reading City Council President Jeff Waltman.
The services started at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing being held before hand at Kuhn Funeral Home in West Reading.
Waltman served on council since 2000 and began serving the city as a volunteer member of the Financial Improvement Team in 1998.
Council appointed Waltman to serve as president in 2015 and vice president several times over the previous 16 years prior.
In lieu of flowers, family is asking that memorial contributions be made to the Jeffrey S. Waltman, Sr. Legacy Fund.
The foundation says money from the fund will be used to improve recreation space and support recreational programs in the city.
Waltman died at the age of 58.