BERN TWP., Pa. - Planes and trucks are just some of what you will find at World War II Weekend at the Reading Regional Airport in Bern Township. Reenactor Brian Cessna has been coming to the event since 1996.

"I was 15 years old; I was extremely small. I had boots that didn't fit. I had a fake plastic gun I thought it was the greatest thing in the world," said Cessna.

He shows several vehicles at the event used during the war. One of them being a Brockway Crane Truck.

"That's used to load and unload boats into trucks, haul supplies," said Cessna.

People will be able to get an up-close look at a number of vehicles this weekend, like a 1941 Willy's Jeep, which was used throughout the war.

"The Jeeps of course are very common. The German columns thought every American had a Jeep," said Cessna.

Also on display is a 2 ½ ton truck. He tells us around 560,000 of them were made.

"They were used by multiple countries even after the war, especially France," said Cessna.

He said reenactors meet a number of people, whose parents fought in World War II.

"They come up with photographs to show us or they want to share the experiences they had and we can show them what their parents either drove or operated or maybe some equipment they possibly could've carried," said Cessna.

Vehicles that will be on display all weekend long.

"Everything here is privately owned. All you have to do is ask and you can probably touch it, get on it, see it, whatever you want to do," said Cessna.