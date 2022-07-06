Motorcycle racing was in 24-year-old Ryan Varnes' blood.
"His grandfather Jim," said Charlie Roberts with Rookies of '79, a nonprofit that helps injured riders and their families. "His father Kevin, and Ryan was the third-generation professional motorcycle racer."
Something the young Varnes started doing barely after learning to walk.
"Ryan was probably racing motorcycles from the age of 5 or 6 until the day he lost his life," Roberts said.
Last Saturday, Varnes was involved in an on-track incident in the Production Twins Main Event at Weedsport Speedway in New York, according to AMA Pro Racing.
The Lancaster County native graduated from Penn State Berks.
"Certainly his style — he had movie star good looks," Roberts explained. "Him and his girlfriend Jennifer were just starting their life together. He was college educated. He just got his degree."
American Flat Track reports that on-scene emergency personnel responded to the incident immediately and transported Varnes to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, New York, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The AMA Flat Track Rookies Class of '79 and Friends nonprofit helps families in need.
"Unfortunately, our mission becomes aiding in the cost of end of life," Roberts said.
According to the head of the charity, every penny collected goes to the family of the fallen pro.
"Our goal, and we've never failed, is zero cost to the family for their loved one," Roberts said.
Those who knew Varnes now say he's on another level in the legacy of the sport.
"When you give your life to what you love, with all of your heart, we figured out a way to make it OK," Roberts said. "It's not OK, but we accept it, and we go on."
Anyone who would like to donate to help the Varnes family can visit the Rookies of '79 website.