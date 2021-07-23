HAMBURG, Pa. -- For wrestling roadie - turned ring announcer Joe Hillanbrand - when he puts down the two-by-fours and picks up the mic for Saturday’s Legends of Hamburg and Outbreak Wrestling event at the field house - there’s a much bigger name he’s hoping to announce.
“Personally, I love 2 Cold Scorpio, he’s a great guy. I love him," Hillanbrand said. " I’d be super excited. I’d be honored to announce his name.”
The excitement is building - along with the wrestling ring - inside a space that has held the likes of Andre The Giant back in the 80’s - under lights installed by Vince McMahon.
“I mean it’s probably gonna be even bigger than I’ve ever imagined," he said. "Bigger, cause now we’re talking FanFest. All these wrestlers coming in Larry Zabisko, Cowboy Ortin, Too Cold Scorpio, Papa Shango.”
For one hometown Hamburg-based wrestler, he tells me when he enters the squared circle, the moment will take on even more significance.
“I’m coming to the end of like 15 years and it’s nice to do it in my home town," Ed House said. "I mean the building has so much history. This is where the big time started. So I think we’re all really excited.”
Hundreds are expected for FanFest from 10 to 4, followed by a full card of pro wresting set to begin at six. As the fence is fixed around the ring, kids and adults are involved, fitting, as for many, pro wrestling is about family, nostalgia and spectacle.
“It’s electrifying here once the lights turn on," Antonio Laugginger with Legends of Hamburg Outbreak Wrestling said. "For me it brings back the golden age of professional wrestling when I was a child. Watching WWF on TV. The outside ring was dim for TV taping, but those lights (were) on. That means there’s action, there’s gonna be action here tomorrow.”