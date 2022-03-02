Tuesday marks the beginning of Problem Gambling Awareness Month in Pennsylvania, and the state is highlighting resources and help that are available.
"If a person becomes involved in gambling and they become compulsive about it, they can actually develop an addiction to it quickly," said Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz, director of planning and resource development for the Reading-based Council on Chemical Abuse.
It is an addiction Goodman-Hinnershitz says is largely shifting online.
"A lot of that happened during COVID as people were isolated," said Goodman-Hinnershitz, who also serves on Reading City Council.
Pennsylvania data shows the most popular interactive gaming is sports betting, and nearly half of everyone who engages in interactive gaming exhibits one problem gambling behavior.
The state said signs of a gambling problem include things like borrowing money to gamble, developing strained relationships with loved ones, gambling to experience a high or missing obligations to gamble.
"These behaviors can have a serious impact on a person's financial, physical and mental health," said Jen Smith, secretary of the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs.
They are all things COCA is working to prevent.
"We do a lot of education with school-aged children, with adults, and of course, with our older adults who are very heavily marketed by the industry," Goodman-Hinnershitz said.
For those struggling, the state says there is help by calling hotlines, such as 1-800-GAMBLER ,or by entering its self-exclusion program.
You can also visit the COCA website or call its hotline.