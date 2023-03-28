READING, Pa. - Proceeds from a pair of upcoming Berks Jazz Fest concerts will be donated to assist those impacted by the explosion at R.M. Palmer Company.

The Berks County Community Foundation and the United Way of Berks County have co-sponsored the disaster relief fund to help the victims and their families.

At these concerts, a $20 cash donation at the door is the price of admission and will be used to support the fund.

The concerts are:

Frank Vignola's Birdland Guitar Night featuring Pasquale Grasso, Vinny Raniolo, Gary Mazzapropi, Vince Cherico and special guest Houston Person. Friday, March 31 - 6 p.m. - Miller Center for the Arts

Adam Hawley’s West Coast Groove with Marcus Anderson, Rebecca Jade, Darren Rahn, Greg Manning, Darryl Williams, Tony Moore and Curtis McCain. Saturday, April 1 - 9:30 p.m. - DoubleTree by Hilton Reading

Donations to the fund can also be made online.