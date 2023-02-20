A beloved police officer and longtime firefighter who died suddenly was remembered in Berks County.

A procession with police honors paid tribute to Gregory Miller.

The community of Boyertown came together Sunday to honor the 66-year-old.

Miller was a retired Boyertown police officer and Daniel Boone School District safety director who died suddenly while on a ski trip in early February.

"Greg was a police officer in the Boyertown community for over 20 years," said Stacey Miller, a family member. "He dedicated his whole life to it, he was so passionate"

First responders, community members, friends and family lined the streets to pay homage to a man they say was more than dedicated to his hometown and the people in it.

"Greg was an extremely dedicated and passionate man," said Stacey Miller. "It was in his blood."

But he wasn't just a police officer.

He was also a member of the Friendship Hook & Ladder Fire Company for over 40 years, vice president of the social club, and an active board member of the newly-created Boyertown Area Fire and Rescue.

"Greg had one of those personalities and smiles that everyone liked," said Charles Neubauer, captain at Boyertown Area Fire and Rescue.

The ladders were raised, an American Flag waved high, and Greg Miller's legacy was honored.

"It shows today by the amount of support to his family, he's one of those guys everybody liked," Neubauer said.