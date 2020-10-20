READING, Pa. - An actor known for playing bad guys in films like "Pulp Fiction" and "The Mask," Peter Greene is currently working on an action comedy about an Irish hitman titled "The Mick and The Trick," that is being filmed in a warehouse off Canal Street in Reading.
"I got to walk around Reading," Greene said. "I like it. The guy who actually brought me in, my driver from New York, showed me around the city a little bit."
Greene plays an Irish hitman whose looking to put that violent world behind him and move on. As Greene shared a couch at the DoubleTree Hotel on Penn Street with fellow actors and producers, he said the film is about the relationship between the main characters
"Somehow, they meet, and during the course of the movie, their relationship grows and they begin to trust one another," said Greene, "because they've seen enough of life."
"The Mick and the Trick" isn't the only film being shot in Reading, as another film is expected to begin production early next year.
"When I did my short film, "The Dispensable," here, we had such a great time that we decided to say, 'Hey, let's do this over here so we could help the local economy,' and my partner and I, we committed to do several films here to help the local economy," said producer, actor and writer Roberto Morgalo, a Reading native.
The cast and crew said they're pushing forward to finish the film, despite the challenges posed by COVID-19.
"We have a great director, Tom DeNucci, who he is accepting every challenge that COVID throws his way," Morgalo said, "and he has been able to make great things in the last few days."