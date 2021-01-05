Republicans mounting an unprecedented attempt to overturn Joe Biden’s election win are setting up a congressional showdown. The House and the Senate will convene a joint session Wednesday to count the electoral votes cast in November’s election. Some of President Donald Trump's Republican allies in Congress plan to formally object to the results, but those challenges are all but certain to fail. Trump has repeatedly said there was widespread fraud, but his claims have been roundly rejected by lection officials and by judges. Biden is set to be inaugurated as president on Jan. 20.