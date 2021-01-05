READING, Pa. - The joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote is normally a ceremonial occasion, but this year, it's evolved into yet another controversy. Some Republicans said they plan to object to Pennsylvania's votes and possibly those of five other battleground states.
Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas is among those spearheading the effort to block the certification of Joe Biden as the next president of the United States on Wednesday, but it's causing a riff even within the Republican Party.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey both said the election has already played out in the courts and it's time to move on.
Twelve Republican senators and more than 100 members of the House said they will block Biden's certification, so a day that's supposed to be ceremonial every four years could turn out to be anything but.
"It's all filled with pomp and ceremony," said Terry Madonna, a political affairs professor at Millersville University in Lancaster County. No pomp and no ceremony, and we'll see how many thousands of people end up protesting. It's going to get dicey, and... it's gonna get verbal, and we'll see how verbal it gets, but I just don't think there's any way Biden doesn't win."
Madonna said what the protesting lawmakers are doing sets a bad precedent for the next time a Republican wins the White House. But they said all they want is a bipartisan commission to look into voter fraud, especially in states like Pennsylvania.
"It's already been litigated over and over and over and over again, and it's not gotten anywhere," Madonna said. "Nothing is going to change. Joe Biden is going to be president of the United States and take the oath of office on Jan. 20."
The National Park Service said it is expecting about 15,000 Trump supporters to be in Washington on Wednesday. Many groups have already asked for permits for different rallies and events.
President Trump has tweeted that he will be in attendance at one of those rallies.
I will be speaking at the SAVE AMERICA RALLY tomorrow on the Ellipse at 11AM Eastern. Arrive early — doors open at 7AM Eastern. BIG CROWDS! pic.twitter.com/k4blXESc0c— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2021