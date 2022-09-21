READING, Pa. — After a 12-year hiatus, Reading is ready to rumble again with the return of professional bull-riding action.

Professional Bull Riders announced Wednesday that its Velocity Tour will roll into town for a two-day PBR Reading Rumble at the Santander Arena in February.

The showdown of man vs. beast will get underway on Friday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m., when some of the best bull riders in the world battle the sport's rankest bovine athletes.

All 40 competing riders will attempt one bull each in the first round. The top 10 riders will then advance to the championship round, which is set for Sat., Feb. 10, at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the two-day event will go on sale next Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 10 a.m., on PBR's website and Ticketmaster. Fans can also call PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.

Professional Bull Riders will be celebrating its 30th anniversary during the 2023 season.