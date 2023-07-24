READING, Pa. - The Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority heard a report Monday from the community engagement committee that outlined two initiatives within the City of Reading.

Jim Gerlach, chair of the committee, said the projects will looking at a train station location analysis and a transit-oriented development planning initiative.

Both projects are in anticipation of a long-term goal of the restoration of passenger rail service between Reading and Philadelphia.

“The planning initiative will look at current land development ordinances in the city and how those ordinances can be amended and revised in such a way as to stimulate more economic growth in the area around where the rail station will be,” Gerlach said.

Gerlach said the projects are being undertaken with the help of a steering committee involving the Berks Alliance and the Berks County Community Foundation, and has engaged two firms, Stantec, an engineering company that will conduct the train station location analysis, and Simone Collins Landscape Architecture, who will do the land ordinance review.

“We’re in the midst of getting together with them later this week to discuss the next steps in the implementation of those two tasks,” he said. “That will allow the city and county to be working together to do the analysis that will help position the project in the right way, as we all anxiously await the FRA (Federal Railroad Administration) decision in a month or two into its corridor identification development program.”

That decision from the federal government is expected by the end of the September and could become a key factor on how the overall work of the authority proceeds with the planning process.

The authority is a joint venture between Berks, Montgomery and Chester Counties.