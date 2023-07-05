READING, Pa. - The Berks County Area Agency on Aging & PA Department of Agriculture have partnered to help local seniors improve their access to fruits, vegetables and herbs grown right here in Pennsylvania.

The initiative, known as the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP,) will kick off this year by distributing checks at the Hispanic Center of Reading on July 11 at 10 a.m.

Eligible participants must be 60 years of age or older and are required to meet certain income guidelines.

Officials say participants will receive an annual benefit of $50 that can be used towards purchases at participating farmer’s market stands.

Checks will be available at all Berks County Senior Centers and the Berks County Area Agency on Aging office.

Checks will be distributed based on availability up to September 30 and must be used by November 30.

Check for participating markets at www.pafmnp.pa.gov

Contact the Berks County Area Agency on Aging, 610-478-6500 for more information.