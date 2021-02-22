READING, Pa. - Many nonprofit agencies have had to navigate their way through unchartered territory since the COVID-19 pandemic began nearly a year ago. Now, as they look forward to a post-pandemic world, the future can be just as uncertain.
That's where the Berks County Community Foundation said it can help. The foundation announced Monday that it is launching new programs that aim to guide the region's nonprofits into a post-pandemic period.
The programs will fund:
- Planning initiatives for nonprofit organizations seeking to better map their futures.
- Arts and culture programs, exhibits, or events to be held in the fourth quarter of 2021 or in 2022.
- Projects aimed at connecting community members to each other in ways that help Berks County residents get to know their neighbors, whether in the same town or across the county.
The foundation said it will award up to $100,000 in grants through each of the three programs, with no restrictions on the minimum or maximum amount that can be requested by a nonprofit.
The deadline to apply is March 31; the grants will be awarded by May 31.