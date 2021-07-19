READING, Pa. - A project to preserve and revitalize a historic building in Reading is getting a big boost from the state.
Developer Alan Shuman is leading a nearly 15 million dollar project that seeks to turn the Berks County Trust Building in the unit block of North 6th Street from vacant to vibrant.
The building has sat vacant for the past roughly 7 years.
The Wolf Administration has doled out 5 million dollars of Historic Preservation Tax Credits to more than two dozen projects across the Commonwealth, like this one.
The Berks County Trust Building is set to receive a $250,000 tax credit.
Leaders say the building's second floor will house Visions Federal Credit Union. On the first floor there will be a food court.
"Hopefully a fabulous opportunity if someone wants to start a small restaurant," said Developer Alan Shuman.
In the spring of next year the building will also include 39 luxury apartments.
Shuman says his tax credit will go toward the restoration of the 1900s era plasterwork and the 1909 bank vault from York Safe and Lock Company.
"This is the finest vault in Berks County," continued Shuman.
Restorers are working on bringing the building's unique terra cotta facade back to its original glory.
"This building was built with the highest quality materials and the highest quality craftsmanship and this is what we're trying to bring back again," said Shuman.
The Credit Union is set to begin business inside in October.